To prepare for room renovations and updates, the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant sold furniture items for $5 each.
In what was supposed to be a multi-day sale, all the items were sold in the first day.
The hotel was offering beds, chairs, desks, TVs and more all for just $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.