If you’re looking for a job, Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is hiring!
A job fair will be held on Thursday, August 29 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant.
“If you are looking for a new and exciting job, we are looking to fill all kinds of positions: stewards, line cooks and line servers, housekeeping, hosts, wait staff, server assistants and more,” said Melissa Harnick of the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Human Resource Department. “These are on-the-spot interviews with same-day hiring. Full-time positions include industry-leading benefits and if a gaming license is required upon hiring, the fee for the gaming license will be waived.”
All potential applicants need to go to Human Resources in the Black Elk Building, located at 7500 Soaring Eagle Boulevard.
“You must be 18 years or older to interview and you must bring a valid driver’s license or state ID card with you. Plus, as required by law, we will need to see your social security card or birth certificate,” said Harnick.
For more information, call 989-775-5600.
