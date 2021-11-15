Online sportsbooks and gambling advertisements are almost everywhere, but now a couple mid-Michigan casinos are adding the popular attraction to their locations.
David Charles, the chief operations officer for Saginaw Chippewa Gaming Enterprises, talked about when sports betting and online gaming is coming to certain locations.
"We're on track to launch early next year," Charles said.
It will be available early next year at both the Soaring Eagle Casino and the Saganing Eagles Landing Casino. Sports betting in Michigan has been legal for months, and soon it will be in place at these gaming sites.
"We've had some struggles with some of the partners that we've sought to work with. And that's one of the reasons we're so excited to work with our partners that we have now. They've been really good at executing on our deadlines and staying with our launch date," Charles said.
Eagle Casino and Sports, the name of the new online site, is where players will be able to play their favorite games.
They will also be able to make bets online or in person at the casino.
"While we won't have it immediately on launch, we will eventually integrate our loyalty system so that our players will be able to earn points online and redeem them for concerts, and restaurants, and game play here at our facility," Charles said.
Charles is optimistic both online casino and sports betting will be in place by early 2022.
"It's a great relief. We've been working on this and we know that our customers have been waiting for it. It's our plan going forward to not only offer this to our customers, but be able to combine the full experience of both online and in-person gaming," Charles said.
