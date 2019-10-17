Soccer star Megan Rapinoe and boxer Claressa Shields have been honored as Sportswomen of the Year by the Women's Sports Foundation.
They won in the team and individual categories, the awards coming at the foundation's 40th annual Salute to Women in Sports.
Rapinoe led the U.S. to victory at the World Cup in France and earned the FIFA Player of the Year award. Shields is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and middleweight champion.
Sheila Johnson, part-owner of the Washington Wizards, Capitals and recent WNBA champion Mystics, won the Billie Jean King Leadership Award. Marta Vieira da Silva, star of the Brazilian national soccer team, won the Wilma Rudolph Courage Award.
Rapinoe thanked her teammates Wednesday night and lauded Marta, a six-time FIFA Player of the Year, calling the Brazilian the greatest of all time and an "absolute hero in our sport."
John Burke, president of the Trek Bicycle company, received the inaugural Champion for Equality Award.
