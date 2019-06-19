After seven years, championship soccer is finally coming back to Saginaw.
The Midwest Regional Championships for U.S. Youth Soccer is an annual tournament that last took place in Saginaw in 2012. It was held at the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex.
“We start that planning process three years in advance, and the local people here have been on it even longer than that,” said Chairman Jonathan Meersman.
Meersman said this event is not only huge for the young players but also for the local community. He said it’s because of the amount of business it provides for the area.
“We figure about 4,500 athletes and their families, so we’ve got hotels all over the area,” Meersman said.
The tournament is expected to be huge with 23 playing fields along with 65 acres of grass to play on. He said they are expecting at least 1,500 people to show up and watch, and with that many people, traffic is expected to be a challenge as well.
“We’ve got about nine traffic-control people, and about eight parking attendants per shift right now. So, we need parking-control and traffic-control for all of that,” said Jack Burd, administrative director.
Burd said they’re in desperate need for parking volunteers. He said the job comes with complimentary tickets to Party on McCarty later this summer.
“Plus everyone and their family for that volunteer, or maybe there’s two volunteers, but the whole family gets to come in,” Burd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.