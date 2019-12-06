A famous social justice attorney is returning to Flint to talk about the water crisis.
Ben Crump represented the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown.
Crump will be visiting the Vehicle City to hold a pair of rallies over the weekend.
He will be at Berston Field House on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
He will also sign his book and offer attendees the chance to get free lead testing.
