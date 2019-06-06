After nearly two and a half months in the wild, Hazel the Bernese Mountain Dog is going home.
Thursday morning the Leelanau County Sheriff’s office posted about a lost dog on their Facebook.
The sweet-looking, female Bernese Mountain dog was found Wednesday night on a highway between Empire and Glen Arbor, about 27 miles west of Traverse City.
Thankfully, the people of Facebook knew exactly who this dog was. 70 comments were made on the sheriff’s office’s post, all with nearly the same thought, “That’s Hazel!”
For 73 days, Hazel’s sweet white, black and brown face was posted on “Lost and Found Traverse City/Kingsley Area Pets” Facebook page. She went missing back on March 25.
Updates were posted every few weeks by Hazel’s owner asking people to keep an eye out because Hazel was still missing.
So, just under two hours after posting the photo of Hazel, the Leelanau County Sheriff posted an update: “OWNER FOUND.”
Hazel made her way from south of Traverse City up to Empire and she still looks in good spirits.
