COVID-19 didn’t do a new Mid-Michigan bakery any favors when they were trying to open up earlier this year.
“I love Flint, I grew up here, and went to school here. So, it means everything that the Flint community wants another bakery to stick around,” said We’reDough owner Jessica McGuire.
Jessica said after slumping sales over the past few months she was ready to close up, just months after opening. But not before she took to social media.
“In September we didn’t break even. And October was showing up to be worse than September was. And then I made the post and just overnight it went crazy. Now it’s at 235,000 people have seen the post. So, it went a little bit viral.”
We’reDough is a specialty cookie shop that sells edible cookie dough, cookies and ice cream. Sounds pretty good, right?
So, when people saw the post Jessica made about not being able to keep the shop open, the community started to line up, literally, around the building.
Daily sales have more than tripled for the business, completely changing the trajectory and saving the business.
“It’s great to get all the support from the community. And be able to stay around. And we’re looking at hiring one or two more people to join the team.”
If there’s any advice that Jessica would give to a small business that may be struggling, she says don’t be afraid to ask for help.
“It makes a huge difference to the community will turnout. People will show up and give you ideas. Help you market and be willing to sell some of your stuff. I’m doing wholesale orders now.”
