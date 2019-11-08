A local school district is reminding students to speak up after an alleged threat circulated on social media.
Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools put out a letter to parents and guardians after an incident on Nov. 7 where high school students were communicating through social media private messaging about a potential threat at the high school.
According to the district, the alleged threat centered around a student coming to school on Nov. 8 and “Shooting it up”.
The district said that while it circulated on social media, no one reported it to their parents or law enforcement. And it wasn’t until the early morning hours of Nov. 8 that the alleged threat was sent to an administrator.
The district said that law enforcement, and the family of the student named as the “aggressor” in the alleged threat, were immediately contacted, sparking an investigation.
While the district didn’t comment in the letter about whether the threat was credible, they said any potential threat made toward the school community is treated seriously. They also said situations like this bring severe consequences involving both school discipline, and law enforcement.
