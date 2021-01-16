A girl reported missing from Genesee County was found safe Friday night in Ohio.
Lillian Patterson, 15 from Montrose, was reported missing Thursday after being spotted last at the local McDonald's, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
Patterson was believed to be with an adult male and based on social media posts deputies believed she was taken out of Michigan to Toledo, Ohio.
Swanson said hos office worked with Toledo Police and Patterson was found safe Friday night.
That night, two sheriff paramedics went down to Toledo to help her and bring her back to Genesee County.
Swanson said she was treated medically and was reunited with her mother.
The male suspect in the case was arrested and Swanson said he will be held accountable.
