The Social Security Administration launched a new online service to report social security related scams.
Andrew Saul, commissioner of Social Security, and Gail Ennis, the inspector general for Social Security announced the launch on Nov. 19.
Fraudulent callers mislead victims into making cash or gift card payments to avoid arrest for purported Social Security number problems. The administration said the calls have skyrocketed over the past year becoming the number one type of fraud reported to the Federal Trade Commission and the Social Security Administration.
To combat the scams, Social Security and the OIG will use the new online form to capture data that will be analyzed for trends and commonalities. The OIG will use the data to identify investigative leads, which could help identify criminal entities or individuals participating in or facilitating the scams.
“We are taking action to raise awareness and prevent scammers from harming Americans,” Commissioner Saul said. “I am deeply troubled that our country has not been able to stop these crooks from deceiving some of the most vulnerable members of our society.”
The administration encourages the public to use the new online form to report phone scams including robocalls and live callers, as well as email, text, and in-person scams.
The form allows people to create a unique personal identification number (PIN), so if OIG contacts a person about their report, they will know the call is legitimate.
“Awareness is our best hope to thwart the scammers,” Inspector General Ennis said. “Tell your friends and family about them and report them to us when you receive them, but most importantly, just hang up and ignore the calls.”
The Social Security OIG will also continue to take reports of fraud, waste, and abuse in Social Security’s programs and operations. You can find that online form on their website.
If you would like to report fraud, click here.
