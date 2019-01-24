The Alma Police Department spreading the word about a Social Security Administration (SSA) scam; and is telling residents not to fall for it.
The SSA said there is a caller-ID “spoofing” scheme misusing the SSA national customer service phone number.
The number that displays on the caller-ID is 1-800-772-1213.
Local police said residents in the area receive scam calls frequently.
People who have accepted the calls said that the caller identifies as an employee with the SSA.
In some cases, the caller states the SSA does not have all of the person’s personal information such as their Social Security Number on file.
Gale Stallworth, the Acting Inspector General of Social Security, says that the administration does contact citizens by telephone for customer-service purposes, and in some situations, an SSA employee may request the citizen confirm personal information first.
“This caller-ID spoofing scheme exploits SSA’s trusted reputation, and it shows that scammers will try anything to mislead and harm innocent people,” Stone said. “I encourage everyone to remain watchful of these schemes and to alert family members and friends of their prevalence. We will continue to track these scams and warn citizens, so that they can stay several steps ahead of these thieves.”
The Acting Inspector General and Alma PD urges citizens to be extremely cautious, and to avoid providing information such as your SSN or bank account numbers to unknown persons over the phone or internet unless you are certain of who is receiving it.
If you receive a suspicious call from someone alleging to be from SSA, you should report that information to the OIG at 1-800-269-0271 or online at https://oig.ssa.gov/report.
