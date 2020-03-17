All Social Security offices are closed to the public for in-person services.
The closure started Tuesday, March 17.
It is unclear when offices will reopen. However, they are still able to provide "critical services."
You can contact your local office for the following issues:
- Dire need benefit payments, which include if you did not receive your benefit payment, presumptive payments, or if you need your benefit payments reinstated.
- Severe disability, blindness, and terminal illness cases.
- Dire need SSI and 1619B eligibility decisions required for urgent Medicaid approval.
