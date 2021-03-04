The Social Security Administration (SSA) is warning the public about a new scam tactic to get money and personal information.
The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has received reports about phone scammers making fake versions of identification badges used by most federal employees that are used to gain access to federal buildings. OIG said the badges use government symbols, words, as well as names and photos of real people that can be accessed on government websites or through internet searches. Scammers may text or email photos of the fake badges to convince potential victims of their legitimacy.
"Government imposter scams, most often involving Social Security number-related issues, are widespread across the United States, and scammers’ tactics are sophisticated and constantly evolving," OIG stated in a press release.
If you do owe money to Social Security, the agency will mail you a letter with payment options and appeal rights. SSA Inspector General Ennis advises anyone who may see a Social Security scam to report it to the OIG website.
