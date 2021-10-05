A local woman is offering free notary services for survivors of Breast cancer and domestic violence on Fridays in October.
Chia Morgon is a social worker and notary. She said many times people think they are a loved one's power of attorney but don't have the paperwork to prove it.
She's offering free services on Fridays to ease the financial barrier standing in the way of getting it done.
"I see families some times at those worst moments where a family has taken a turn and unable to make decisions and so they say I wish that so and so could make a decision for me and with one signature that power of attorney allows them to do so," Morgon said.
You can find a link to Morgon's Facebook page here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.