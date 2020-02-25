The software Michigan State Police use to process concealed pistol license applications has been restored.
The software experienced technical issues on Friday, Feb. 14 and was down across the entire state through Feb. 24.
During that time, county clerks were unable to submit any new or renewal applications, reinstatements, or reapplications.
Michigan State Police restored the software on Feb. 24.
County clerks' offices can now accept applications for concealed pistol licenses.
