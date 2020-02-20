The software Michigan State Police use to process concealed pistol license applications is down across the state.
The software has been unavailable across the entire state since Friday, Feb. 14 "due to technical issues", the Genesee County Clerk's Office said in a press release.
The vendor is working on restoring service, but it is unclear when that will be, the press release said.
Until the problem is resolved, clerks are unable to submit any new or renewal applications, reinstatements, or reapplications.
In addition, residents cannot submit any renewal applications online.
