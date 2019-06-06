A roof has collapsed into a classroom at a school in the Grand Rapids area, just a few days after students were dismissed for summer.
The collapse occurred at Lee Middle and High School in Wyoming, which is part of the Godfrey-Lee district. No one was injured.
Superintendent Kevin Polston tells WOOD-TV that the partial roof collapse happened overnight and could be due to rain. The entire building is closed Thursday.
The last day of classes in the Godfrey-Lee district was last Friday
