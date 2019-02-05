Jeff Seipanko has been selected to be the new Internal Chief Investigator handling cases connected to the Flint Water Crises.
Weeks after taking the lead on the Flint water criminal cases, Solicitor General Fadwa Hammond has selected a career law enforcement officer as the team’s new chief investigator.
Jeff Seipanko, a member of the Attorney General’s Flint investigative team for three years, replaces Andy Arena.
Arena was appointed by former Attorney General Bill Schuette as chief investigator in the Flint Water Investigation.
Hammond relieved Arena of his assignment earlier this week.
Seipanko has been the only certified law enforcement officer with the Flint Water Investigative Team since its inception. During that time, Seipanko has served as the Officer in Charge of all currently charged cases.
“Jeff Seipanko possesses the institutional knowledge and experience required to manage and direct all future investigative assets to bring these cases to conclusion,” said Hammoud. “It is important that we strengthen our internal team with certified law enforcement officers from within our department as we move forward with criminal prosecutions.”
Special Agent Seipanko has more than 32 years of law enforcement experience, including 29 years with the Dearborn Heights Police Department. He retired there with the rank of Captain, leading the Investigative Services Division.
During his career, Seipanko has successfully led narcotic and surveillance teams, detective units, special operations and internal affairs investigations.
Seipanko has decades of specialized investigative experience where he has managed and directed complex criminal investigations.
“We are committed to bringing justice to the people of Flint,” said Hammoud. “There is nothing more important to Attorney General Dana Nessel and to me than to bring these cases home.”
