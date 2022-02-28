Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy and Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud gave an update Monday on the nine defendants and their trials for the Flint water crisis.
A motion was denied by Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly filed by Nick Lyon to dismiss all the charges against Richard Baird, Nancy Peeler, Gerald Ambrose, Eden Wells, and himself.
In the motion, defense attorneys for Lyon questioned the legitimacy of the one-man grand jury.
“Defendant asserts that the one-person grand jury’s constitutionality is an unsettled question. However, decades of Michigan Supreme Court precedent establish otherwise,” Kelly said in the order.
“Despite repeated attempts by the defense to discredit not only our legal strategy, but also our entire team, both have been vindicated by this ruling,” Worthy said.
“I hope the people of Flint see this ruling for what it is, a true victory for them. Our team is confident in our methods and committed to the pursuit of justice for those impacted by the water crisis,” Hammoud added.
Both Hammound and Worthy stand by the one-man grand jury and the indictments.
Kelly ruled against a motion to intervene from defendant and former governor Rick Snyder. The prosecution was against Snyder inserting himself into circuit court proceedings.
"The court sees no reason for continuous involvement or briefings in these criminal actions under a motion to intervene, as the proposed intervenor has his own pending action and may address his concerns there,” Kelly said in the order.
Both rulings by Kelly are available online at the Attorney General’s website.
These were the criminal charges issues to the nine defendants in 2021:
• Jarrod Agen: One count of perjury – a 15-year felony
• Gerald Ambrose: Four counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine
• Richard Baird: One count of perjury – a 15-year felony, One count of official misconduct in office – a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine, one count of obstruction of justice – a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine, and one count of extortion – a 20-year felony and/or $10,000 fine.
• Howard Croft: Two counts of willful neglect of duty – each a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine
• Darnell Earley: Three counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine
• Nicolas Lyon: Nine counts of involuntary manslaughter – each a 15-year felony and/or $7,500 fine and one count of willful neglect of duty – a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine
• Nancy Peeler: Two counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine, and one count of willful neglect of duty – a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine.
• Richard Snyder: Two counts of willful neglect of duty – each a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine.
• Eden Wells: Nine counts of involuntary manslaughter – each a 15-year felony and/or $7,500 fine, two counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine, and one count of willful neglect of duty – a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine.
