Residents in some areas of Arenac County are being asked to evacuate due to flooding.
The Arenac County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents along Knight Rd. east of Grove, Franklin, Miller, and other areas of Pinnacle Park to evacuate.
Officials said fire and road patrol officials are out helping residents evacuate.
