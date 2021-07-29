President Joe Biden called out vaccine hold outs and pleaded with them to change their minds as the Delta variant drives the latest deadly surge.
Around 100 million people are eligible for the vaccine but remain unvaccinated. Biden is now urging states to pay people a $100 to get their shots.
Is $100 enough to get the unvaccinated to get a vaccine?
"Is $100 enough? Probably not. It might motivate a few people, but probably not," said Rick Engelmann, Bay City visitor.
"I don't think $100 is going to be enough. I think people want more money," said Stacey Staudacher, Bay City resident.
"If I were unvaccinated, I don't think $100 would get me motivated," said PJ Villano, Bay City resident.
PJ and Theresa Villano said more freedom will get more vaccinated.
"To do things out in public are more of a motivator of getting vaccinated than money," PJ Villano said.
"If you tell me I can't travel out of the country, that's going to force people to think about it, but money is not going to force me to decide whether I get a vaccine or not get a vaccine," Theresa Villano said.
Stauadcher hopes it never gets to that point.
"I hope they never make it like a mandatory thing where like you can't go places or fly or anything like that because that would be really sad. I don't think that you should make people do anything they don't want to do, especially with vaccinations," Stauadcher said.
Rick Engelmann is surprised that it's taking incentives to get more people vaccinated.
"Get the vaccine! Come on! Especially with this new variant, my god. It's putting us right back to where we were," Engelman said.
