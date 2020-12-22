Congress approved a $900 billion stimulus package on Dec. 21.
Some Michiganders, like Heather Weinert, don't think it's enough.
"It feels like they're spitting in the face of every American right now," Weinert said.
There will be a $600 stimulus check for Americans making less than $75,000 a year and an extra $600 for each dependent. For people without a job, they will get $300 a week for the next 10 weeks.
"They came up with this $600 stimulus check based off of two 40-hour work weeks at a pay rate of just $7.50 an hour. That's the bare minimum,” Weinert said. “That's not even what most people make."
Also, in this package there is $25 billion in rental assistance, $13 billion in food stamps and child nutrition benefits, and $10 billion in childcare. The $600 stimulus checks could start going out as early as next week.
Weinert said it is too little, too late.
"There's all of these people in Michigan alone, that their electric is getting shut off. They can't pay their mortgages. They're struggling to put food on the table,” Weinert said. “It almost feels kind of insulting."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell disagrees.
"It's not too little, too late. It's directly targeted and exactly what the country needs," McConnell said.
Weinert thinks this shows politicians are out of touch.
"How out of touch these politicians are with the common working person," Weinert said.
The UIA issued the following statement:
"The passage of a COVID-19 relief package including the extension of unemployment programs will bring much needed relief for the hundreds of thousands of Michigan families who need this crucial temporary income. There will be a delay in benefits for those currently enrolled in federal benefit programs (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation). Once we receive information and guidance from the USDOL, the UIA will work as quickly as possible to implement extensions of the CARES Act unemployment programs. We will provide more details on implementation as they become available."
