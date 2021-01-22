COVID-19 changed everything for many businesses in mid-Michigan. Some for the worst, others for the best.
Joshua Willard owns Josh’s Frogs who has seen record profits and nearly doubled his sales in 2020.
"When everything started closing up I think I share the same experiences as a lot of business owners, just really fear about what the future would look like,” Willard said.
Josh's Frogs is a mainly ecommerce business based out of Owosso.
“We realized that sales were just growing at an astronomical route,” Willard said.
Offering many other captive-bred amphibians, reptiles, feeder insects, live plants, and pet supplies. Williard said the stay at home order really started the uptick of sales.
"They were just at home trying to figure out different ways to entertain themselves. So, frogs and lizards just kind of became much more popular,” Willard said.
Willard said even his plant business grew. He attributes this to zoom meetings and people wanting to spruce up their place.
President of Shiawassee Economic Development, Justin Horvath, said the local economy is really a mixed bag.
“What’s been interesting as well some have struggled and some have went out of business others have done extremely well,” Horvath said.
Horvath said the Economic data in his county look promising. He said the unemployment rate went from four% before the pandemic to 29% during the height of the shut down - and now it's back to around 4 percent.
Even during restaurants and similar industries not able to fully open their doors.
“We’re seeing a lot of opportunity in manufacturing they’re doing very well right now right now anything that’s related to logistics e-commerce shipping warehouse saying trucking people buying things online you got a move that product,” Horvath said.
Willard has even had to hire dozens of more people and is happy to be able to adapt to the changing times.
“A lot of the stuff that happened with COVID-19 pushing people online as opposed to buying in stores I think a lot of that’s going to continue to stay,” Willard said.
