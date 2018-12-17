During the holiday baking season cakes, cookies and other foods may come decorated with dusts and glitters, but some of those decorations should not be eaten.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Food and Drug Administration are advising that some of the products sold in craft and bakery supply stores may not be edible.
Decorative glitters and dusts are sold under names like Luster Dust, Disco Dust, Twinkle Dust, and Petal Dust among others, and are used to decorate cakes and cupcakes.
The Food and Drug Administration says especially when buying the products over the internet, check the label to make sure ingredients are edible.
Common ingredients include sugar, cornstarch and food coloring.
The label should also state the decorations are “edible,” but if it says “non-toxic” or “for decorative purposes only,” it should not be eaten.
Professional bakers should be able to provide the ingredients for decorations used on the products they serve.
For questions about regulations for ingredients in glitter and dust used in food decorating, contact the FDA Office of Food Additive Safety at premarkt@fda.hhs.gov.
