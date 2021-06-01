While some are celebrating the state’s re-opening, others believe it’s happening too fast. For many, re-opening anxiety is real and “back to normal” is easier said than done.
“There’s this whole new population of people who are going to have this intense feeling of anxiety that likely hasn’t been addressed yet for a year,” Lisa Bruder, manager of education at the Genesee County health system said.
Getting back to normal life after COVID-19 might now be as easy as it sounds, especially for your mental health. Bruder said there has been an increase of people needing extra resources.
“We’ve been dormant. We’ve been sitting at home and pretty isolated, and so it’s a really big leap to kind of integrate back into traditional workplace rules and norms,” Bruder said.
Not only are people heading back to work, social event sand large gatherings will now become more commonplace. Bruder said start with giving yourself a break.
“I’ve told my staff and the people around me, just to kind of give yourself grace. I think it’s the best advice that I can give so far that anxiety is real,” Bruder said. “You’re not alone. We are all, as you can see, I’m in my own space right now too, and so we’re all kind of preparing to make that adjustment back and it feels differently.”
Bruder recommends to try to start calming your anxiety by doing things you enjoy, talking to a friend and above all, reaching out for help if the anxiety starts impacting your everyday life and relationships.
“And so I would recommend people make attempts at using their own coping skills that they’re familiar with,” Bruder said. “Go for a walk. Be with your family, do different things that traditionally help you calm down. But if you feel like that just isn’t working, then absolutely reach out to us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.