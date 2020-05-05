Low-income college students enrolled in career or technical education programs may be eligible for food assistance benefits.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) as well as the Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) announced the effort to help students.
“Hunger was a problem for students before COVID-19, and it is a far greater challenge today,” said Robert Gordon, MDHHS director. “Because of this policy change, thousands of students will no longer need to choose between dropping out of school and getting critical food aid. The change will help Michigan students put food on the table in today’s crisis, it will help Michigan be more competitive economically as the economy recovers.”
The MDHHS said students enrolled in qualifying Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs that attended school at least half-time didn’t qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), even if they met income eligibility requirements.
If they fell into certain categories, like working at least 20 hours per week, caring for a child, or being unable to work, students would’ve qualified.
"Due to COVID-19, many students have lost their jobs, and as a result, they have lost their SNAP eligibility through no fault of their own," the MDHHS wrote.
To qualify, students must meet all requirements of the Food Assistance Program, which Michigan administers to give federal SNAP benefits, the MDHHS said.
Students who want to apply for food assistance can head to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges
