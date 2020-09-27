Michigan bar-goers may have a few more hours before last call.
A bill moving through the state legislature would allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m.
This legislation proposing late nights aims to help bar owners struggling financially during the pandemic.
At least one bar owner says the later closing time isn't worth it.
It is important to note that if the bill passes, cities and townships would still have to give approval before any bars stay open until 4 in the morning.
Right now, many bars in Michigan are closed due to pandemic restrictions.
Some COVID-19 spikes in the state have been linked to indoor bars. Right now, bars that are open must close at 2 a.m.
"I would say that nothing good happens after 2 a.m.," said Ted Vadella, owner of Shakespeare’s Pub in Kalamazoo.
He doesn't support a bill approved in the state house allowing local municipalities decide if their bars can open until 4 a.m.
"Sometimes you got to take into account safety over profit," Vadella said.
Proponents say extending the hours would help bars hit hard by the shutdown.
"The important thing is this is not just during the pandemic, this is permanent change,” said State Rep Aaron Miller. “I think letting it to be up to the community is good check on it."
Michigan Alcohol Policy Promoting Health and Safety came out against the bill.
The group cities a study showing extending alcohol sales by two hours increases car crash injuries as much as 11 percent.
"I can tell you the heaviest drinkers are going to drink more,” said Michael Tobias from the policy group. “They're going to have more opportunity to drink more and when you drink more your brain doesn't make good decisions."
Similar legislation has been introduced in prior years but never gained enough traction until now.
In June lawmakers and Governor Whitmer signed into law a package of bills allowing bars to serve cocktails to go and for localities to create social drinking zones
Vadella says none of these measures have helped him. He says business is down 50 percent since the pandemic began.
"There’s not much relief for us in mind," Vadella said.
The bill would still to be voted on and passed by the senate then signed into law by the governor.
