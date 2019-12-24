Some Christmas visitors are disappointed with the lack of snow in Mid-Michigan.
“I used to ski, now I wanted to come in and cross country ski a little bit,” Gisela Benton said.
For Gisela coming to Michigan from Florida for Christmas meant she would see a white one.
But those dreams are quickly drying up, without a snowflake in sight.
“I guess I’m still praying that it happens,” she said. “A Christmas miracle, if I just see a few flakes even for just an hour.
Gisela brought her daughter Joany to Bronner’s Tuesday, who also lives in the sunshine state.
The duo was grabbing some last-minute things for that family christmas list.
Gisela says she used to live in Caro and loves to visit Bronner's Christmas wonderland anytime she gets a chance.
“Frankenmuth is like my home my second home,” she said. “I thought it would be perfect to come here after being in Florida for 12 years.
While some visitors have mixed emotions about the weather, they say above all it’s about Christmas.
Gisela says they will be shopping for the rest of the day, then heading to a family reunion and no matter the weather she says she can't wait!
“What more can you ask for but to be with your loved ones, that’s what Christmas is all about.”
