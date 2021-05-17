Businesses aren't the only ones looking to adjust to the new CDC and state mask guidelines as each school district weighs their decision before the end of this school year.
With just a few weeks of classes left, many districts are standing pat on their coronavirus policies, but some are asking vaccinated students to show proof of their vaccine cards.
"I can tell you that we don't want to play mask police out here," Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker Schools Superintendent Brian Keim said.
He made a Facebook post regarding the district's updated mask policy. The post said fully vaccinated students and staff wanting to go maskless indoors are asked to take a picture of their COVID-19 vaccination card and be able to present it upon the request of building administration.
"We're not standing at the door demanding pictures and phones and things like that. If we wanted to do that, we would've demanded that everybody file through the office this morning and turn in their card like some other districts are probably doing," Keim said.
That's what's happening in New Lothrop. Anthony Berthiaume is the superintendent for New Lothrop Area Public Schools.
"We take their name and then they keep the vaccination cards on them," Berthiaume said.
In a letter to parents, the district stated fully vaccinated students and staff will need to report to the office and provide a vaccine card demonstrating they are two weeks past full vaccination in order for them to be permitted in school without a mask.
The letter also told parents their student may be in a classroom with a maskless classmate. Berthiaume said it's just another step in a dance that's taken place all year.
"This has been a tight balancing act between the sides that believe in masks and the sides that don't believe in masks. And ultimately, it's our job as superintendents, as educators, to try to make the best decisions possible for our students and trying to rely on the data that's out there," Berthiaume said.
Berthiaume said six high school fully vaccinated students didn't wear masks on Monday and Keim said only a couple of students reported without masks. Keim said at this point, the district will use this approach for vaccination cards moving forward.
"The idea of taking a picture and showing it, if someone made the request to see it, seems like a reasonable middle ground for all," Keim said.
Most mid-Michigan school districts TV5 spoke to are not changing their mask policies. The CDC recommends schools keep using masks until the end of the school year because not all students will be fully vaccinated.
