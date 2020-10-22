Some Michigan doctors are demanding answers after state house republicans pass what the doctors are calling an inadequate COVID-19 plan Tuesday.
“The only comprehensive strategy we've seen so far has come from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her public health experts,” said Dr. Rob Davidson, on the committee to protect medicare.
The GOP says their legislation is a “Data driven COVID response.” A plan that allows counties to opt out of state protections against COVID-19 if certain benchmarks are met.
“From a medical perspective we're concerned about the obvious gaps in the republican's plan that fail to address the basic standard work in public health,” Davidson said.
Physicians say the plan is a prescription for more questions. Including what's the timing of implementing the plan? How to increase testing in schools? How much money for re-supply of PPE? The criteria for issuing future stay-at-home orders? And what about mask mandates?
“Mask mandates are one of the most proven and effective ways to reduce community spread,” Davidson said. “It's really not a matter of science or data anymore, it's a matter of leadership and behavior.
“We hope the republicans will explain the significant gaps in their plan. Because those gaps put people's health at risk,” said Dr. Farhan Bhatti.
Matters of life and death these doctors say about which voters are encouraged to demand answers.
They caution that following science-based mitigation strategies is the only way to reduce infections and protect people from COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.