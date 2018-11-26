If you’re heading to the airport, make sure you check your flight before hitting the road.
Flint Bishop International Airport is reporting some cancelled flights Monday morning.
Click here to see the flight tracker from Bishop
At this time, all flights from MBS Airport are on time.
Click here to see the flight tracker from MBS
Nationally, hundreds of flights have been canceled and schools in several states are closed after a snowstorm blanketed much of the Midwest.
The National Weather Service issued blizzard and winter storm warnings Sunday for a large swath of the central Plains and Great Lakes region.
Flight-tracking website FlightAware reports more than 1,200 flights headed to or from the U.S. were canceled on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.