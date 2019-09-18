The city of Flint issued a boil water advisory for Flint residents who live in the Briar Hill area between Westwood Parkway and Parkside Drive on Wednesday.
The city received a loss in pressure in its water supply, which may have caused bacterial contamination in the water system, the city said.
The city is urging residents to not drink the water without boiling it first. The city is also asking residents to boil their filtered water before drinking it.
"If you are currently not using a filter to remove lead from drinking water, flush your water for at least 7 minutes before collecting any to boil. Boiled filtered, boiled flushed, or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Continue using boiled or bottled water until further notice," the city said in a press release.
The loss of water pressure was caused by a water main break at Briar Hill between Westwood Parkway and Parkside Drive.
A crew responded about 3 a.m. to limit damage and restore pressure outside of the block where the water brain broke. Crews are working on repairing the water main.
Service is expected to be restored by close of business on Wednesday.
The city expects the boil water advisory to be lifted after 24 hours.
For more information contact the City of Flint Water Department at 810-766-7202.
