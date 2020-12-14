Frontline healthcare workers at two Michigan hospitals were the first people in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14.
The vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The vaccinations at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Michigan Medicine begin the journey toward the eventual safe full reopening of Michigan’s economy, communities and schools, the Michigan Health and Hospital Association said.
Later this week, additional Michigan hospitals are expected to begin vaccinating healthcare staff.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer thanked the state hospitals and other healthcare workers for caring for the tens of thousands of residents who have fought the virus and for being the first to receive vaccinations.
“This is a great day for our families, frontline workers, small businesses, and Michigan as a whole. Here, in the state built on innovation and grit, a safe and effective COVID vaccine is being manufactured by Michigan workers at a Michigan business,” Whitmer said. “Our frontline essential hospital workers have gone above and beyond to save lives including stepping up today to receive vaccines. And we have residents across the state doing their part to eradicate the virus and keep our communities safe. Remember: it will take some time for the vaccine to be widely distributed to everyone. That’s why it’s so important that we all do our part by masking up, practicing safe social distancing, and avoiding indoor gatherings where the virus can easily spread from person to person. This is a historic day in Michigan. We will get through this together.”
In the middle of the most massive vaccination effort in the world, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, expressed her confidence in the vaccine.
“The significant impact of COVID-19 has led to unprecedented, worldwide collaboration among scientists, medical doctors, health and government officials, and manufacturers,” Khaldun said. “The arrival of this vaccine in Michigan signals that the end of this pandemic is near. However, it will take several months before we are able to have enough vaccine to widely distribute it to the general population. Until then, and even for individuals who receive the vaccine, we should all be doing our part to slow the spread of this virus by wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, and washing hands.”
Vaccine doses will arrive at additional Michigan hospitals and other medical centers across the state in the coming weeks. The first Michigan residents to be vaccinated will be priority hospital and healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities and staff.
Doctors urge everyone to continue to practice preventative measures such as properly wearing masks, frequent handwashing and social distancing to reduce the spread of the virus until a vast majority of people have been vaccinated.
