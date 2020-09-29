Nearly three weeks ago, gyms and fitness centers across the state reopened their doors.
But many have seen the equipment remain mostly empty.
While there is a limit on the number of guests that can be inside, some gyms are struggling to even get close to that number in through the door.
“I hope that they feel comfortable enough to come to the club,” said Alex Marion, club manager of the Planet Fitness in Burton.
With just a 25 percent capacity rate, many gyms are still finding their bearings during the pandemic.
Marion said they are adjusting well.
“We have a lot of new cleaning standards and protocols. And in regards to social distancing and making sure that we are providing a clean and sanitary environment that’s comfortable enough to work out in,” Marion said.
Safety is the priority for club managers like Marion.
Keeping crowds down is mandatory per the governor’s executive order.
Marion said right now, not everyone is headed to the gym. He said they have about a 15 to 20 percent capacity at any given time during the day.
“It ranges throughout the day. So we have our busier times at night. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. people are usually getting out of work,” Marion said.
There is also a Planet Fitness app that patrons can go to check the capacity of the gym.
“The crowd meter, that’s a new feature on our Planet Fitness’ mobile app. It has been helping people to kind of gauge how many people are in the gym to avoid crowds. And it has been helping members out a lot to get into their new routine,” Marion said.
Since reopening this month, Marion said his club has been able to bring staff back and even do some hiring and open the gym back to 24 hours a day.
“Really glad to be back open to our 24-hour schedule,” Marion said.
