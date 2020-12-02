The first people to receive a coronavirus vaccine will be healthcare workers, nursing home residents and other long-term care facilities.
The decision was made by the Center for Disease Control’s advisory panel on Dec. 1.
"The residents are away from their families. They're confined to their rooms for most of their days. There's a lot of depression," said Kelley Steffey, an admin for Vicinia Gardens. "Vicinia Gardens is super excited about the vaccine coming out."
None of the residents at Vicinia Gardens have tested positive for COVID-19 yet, but a few employees have. When the vaccine gets sent to the facility, it will not be mandatory for people to take.
“I can’t require people to take a vaccine. I am going to strongly encourage them to take it,” Steffey said.
Steffey said she will be the first one in line.
“I’m not worried about any side effects," she said.
But others aren't as eager.
"Pretty skeptical actually," said Josephine Walker, a registered nurse at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.
Walker said she is concerned with the rush on the vaccine and potential side effects.
"We don't know what this virus is doing yet, alone what the vaccine is going to do," Walker said.
Within the hospital, her coworkers have mixed feelings.
“Some people are like, 'why wouldn’t you get the vaccine?' And others are like, 'really? Why would you? There’s not enough information out there,'" Walker said.
Walker believes the vaccine will be mandatory and a condition of employment. There are medical and religious exemptions that employees will be able to fill out.
