In June Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed historic, bipartisan, no-fault auto insurance legislation.
It’s lowering costs for Michigan drivers and aiming to maintain the highest coverage options in the country while strengthening consumer protections.
The changes apply to policies issued or renewed after July 1, 2020.
But Michigan motorists deciding to change their coverage elections are sometimes told by insurance agents they had to wait until the set renewal period, or they get a new policy.
You don't. You can make changes right now.
"We had previously indicated this to insurance companies and through the filing process but apparently some companies didn't get the message,” said Anita Fox, director of the Department of Insurance and Financial Services. “So, our bulletin was intended to clarify, so that all insurance companies and agents understand that that is a right and in the policy-holders discretion."
Michigan motorists don't have to wait until their policy renews, you can amend your policy mid-term.
The new law gives you the right.
"You can do it at any time now because all policies that are issued or renewed after July 1 of this year, have to be compliant with the new law.
If an insurer doesn't offer mid-term changes, called endorsements, it must offer the insured the option to cancel the policy and then reissue and refund the premium difference.
Insurers who refuse to accommodate for their client's requests for either a mid-term endorsement or to cancel and reissue a policy subject themselves to state discipline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.