"The bills don't go away,” Matt Dankert said. “And they're going to keep piling up and who knows how long this is going to last."
Dankert is worried.
"We're not in a position to stash money away," he said.
He's a teacher's assistant with the Saginaw Intermediate School District. But he won't be heading to school for a while.
The governor is ordering the closure of K-12 schools until April 6 due to coronavirus.
He believes he might not get paid for it.
"They have not made a commitment to the instructional aids for pay,” Dankert said. “They have made a commitment to transportation and busing. And there's nothing currently on the table for us. This is really going to hurt a lot of people in the local area."
He says for now he's told the pay will be treated like a snow day.
"We're allowed 2 paid snow days and anything after that we're not compensated for unless we use personal time," Dankert said.
A letter TV5 obtained reads the rules for paid time off in the collective bargaining agreement and handbook remain in effect but also says changes are apt to occur.
"We were just told that they're looking at it and there just hasn't been a commitment made yet,” Dankert said. “I would just like a commitment, at least an answer."
