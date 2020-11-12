Some universities and colleges in Michigan are adjusting their school years due to the surge in COVID-19.
The University of Michigan is shifting most classes to remote learning and has canceled housing contracts for the Winter 2021 semester.
U of M is asking students who can to attend the semester of online courses from their permanent residence.
A small number of undergraduates will be allowed to stay on campus but will have to apply for a room.
Oakland University also announced they would be moving the rest of their Fall 2020 semester to an online format.
Campus will remain open to staff and students with working being done remotely where possible.
Oakland expects to have a plan for the Winter 2021 semester in the next week or so.
Albion College is also sending most of students back to their permanent housing ahead of schedule.
Most students will be home by Nov. 14, instead Nov. 25 like originally planned.
Most classes have also been switched to an online format.
Albion's plan, as of now, is to return to campus in January but will continue to follow federal, state and local public health officials for guidance.
Alma College announced they would be allowing students to leave campus ahead of schedule.
Students voluntarily go home starting Friday.
Alma is offering COVID-19 testing for students who decide to leave early and those who decide to stay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.