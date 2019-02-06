The City of Portland is finding residents temporary shelter after the Grand River began to flood, forcing residents to evacuate.
The city is reporting that just after midnight on Feb. 6. The river began to flood due to an ice jam.
Fifty residents have been evacuated according to Portland police.
Emergency officials are currently working to evacuate affected areas and supply temporary shelter for those in need.
Flood waters can rise very quickly, and residents who live along the river are encouraged to monitor water levels and should evacuate their homes if water begins to approach their residence.
City and County officials are continuing to actively monitor the situation.
