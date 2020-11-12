Some universities and colleges in Michigan are adjusting their school years due to the surge in COVID-19.
The University of Michigan is shifting most classes to remote learning and has canceled housing contracts for the Winter 2021 semester.
U of M is asking students who can to attend the semester of online courses from their permanent residence.
A small number of undergraduates will be allowed to stay on campus but will have to apply for a room.
Oakland University also announced they would be moving the rest of their Fall 2020 semester to an online format.
Campus will remain open to staff and students with working being done remotely where possible.
Oakland expects to have a plan for the Winter 2021 semester in the next week or so.
