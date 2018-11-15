The Michigan State Police will visit families through the state starting Monday.
For the third year MSP will help local Kroger stores deliver turkey and all the trimmings to families in need providing a Thanksgiving dinner.
In Flint and the Tri-Cities 20 families will receive enough food to feed as many as six people.
“The Michigan State Police is proud to partner with Kroger to deliver 100 holiday meals to Michigan families,” said Lt. Kevin Caldwell, Commander of the MSP Community Services Division.
Caldwell said troopers from all over the state are working to find families in need throughout the state, including the Flint, Lapeer, Tri-City and Mt. Pleasant areas.
Kroger associates and management will pack meals for donation and include a gift card with each delivery.
The Thanksgiving meal program is part of Kroger’s plan to end hunger in local communities and eliminate waste over the next decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.