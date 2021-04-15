It is becoming extremely difficult for some hospitals to find facilities willing to take in transfer patients.
Some hospitals are even setting to triage tents to help them treat the influx of patients.
Triage tents have been deployed and COVID-19 variants are filling up emergency rooms rapidly.
Hospitals are doing everything they can to make space for patients even if it means finding them a bed in a different city.
"It was about a 16- or 17-hour mission to get this person a bed. He ended up going about a hundred and twenty miles from Sandusky," said the medical director for emergency medicine at the McKenzie Health System in Sandusky Dr. Mark Hamed.
That means the hospitals that have managed to keep their emergency rooms flowing, are having to take on patients from other regions.
“We’ve been accepting transfers for the past couple weeks,” said Dr. Norman Chapin with the McLaren Bay & Thumb regions.
Despite taking in extra patients, McLaren Bay has been able to keep capacities stable.
Chapin said it’s a situation they must watch day by day because McLaren Southeast is getting hammered.
“Their emergency departments are really bursting at the seams,” Chapin said.
Their COVID-19 volume has surpassed the second surge. They have more patients in the hospital now than at the peak in November and December.
Beaumont Hospital System is currently at more than 90% capacity. Some of its hospitals have had to start treating ER patients in tents outside.
Chapin was not surprised another hospital had to start using triage tents.
“I wasn’t surprised by it. I was more say, disappointed and disheartened that we’re seeing this much of a surge despite the vaccine programs.”
Chapin said getting vaccinated is vital and the majority of patients McLaren Bay are unvaccinated or just recently got the vaccine.
“And before the vaccine could be effective, they got exposed and got sick. We’ve had patients come in two or three days after the vaccine, haven’t seen many people who had the vaccine a month ago who’ve had the chance to build up immunity,” Chapin said.
