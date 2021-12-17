Experts say vaccinations and mitigation strategies are the key to having a safe holiday celebration this year with COVID-19 cases increasing across Michigan.
"Am I scared that it's going to ruin the holiday? Yeah," said Jordyn Skinner, Saginaw resident.
Friday the state reported over 12,600 new confirmed cases since Wednesday.
"It's just the number of cases that's become so overwhelming. We haven't gone in the right direction at all in the past month," said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, president of the Michigan State Medical Society.
Some mid-Michigan residents are sick of COVID-19.
"I just wish it would hurry up and go away," said Arteriah Adams, Saginaw resident.
Shoppers at Saginaw Township's Fashion Square Mall said they will still be celebrating the holidays with caution.
"Just hopefully spread the cheer amongst family because we can't do much due to covid," Adams said.
"I have all my vaccinations. I don't want to have to worry about grandkids or anybody catching it in our family," said Gerri Broughman, Prescott resident.
Mukkamala said doing large family gatherings could be dangerous at the moment.
"The short answer is yes. The reason is that even for those people that do everything that they can to protect themselves, if you look at the average age of the vaccinated people that are ending up in the hospital, it's about 80 years of age, and that's who we're putting at risk, and that's exactly who's going to be at the dining table is going to be grandma and grandpa," Mukkamala said.
Mukkamala said each person and family should assess their risk level, before gathering and even if you are vaccinated, still take precautions.
"If you're going to get together, stay distanced, stay masked, don't be a covid denier, because that's exactly how we ended up in this situation," Mukkamala said.
