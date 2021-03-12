The state of Michigan setting the stage to get every resident 16 and older to become eligible for a coronavirus vaccine nearly a month ahead of President Joe Biden's pledge to do the same across the country by May 1.
Some mid-Michigan residents are excited to get in line.
Huron County resident Andrew Klco is excited to join his parents and grandparents as a vaccinated Michigander.
"I think that's great news. We're moving along down the list of people who are eligible and that means I'm that much closer," Klco said. "That was the big one for me throughout this entire quarantine was trying to avoid seeing them. And now that we're vaccinated, we've actually been able to get together with them, so it's been good."
The expansion of vaccine eligibility on April 5 to anyone 16 and older led Klco to register with Huron and Tuscola counties and his local Meijer.
The news did take some by surprise, like Steve Hall and the Central Michigan District Health Department.
"Obviously the announcement today was kind of news to us. So that was somewhat of a surprise, but I think that has to be an indication the state expects to receive more vaccine," Hall said.
Michigan isn't the only state to improve vaccine projections.
"We expect that every Coloradoan will be eligible for the vaccine by mid-April," said Governor Jared polis of Colorado.
Klco knows this isn't the end, but it takes a weight off his shoulders.
"For one, worrying less about my direct family and household. I will feel free to gather with other vaccinated people but that's really about it. I think I'm still gonna have to wear a mask at work and any other public area but it's just a step closer," Klco said.
