Michigan utility regulators have approved a new rate increase for DTE Energy's electric customers.
The hike will amount to roughly $6 more per month for residents.
The Michigan Public Service Commission on Thursday approved the $273 million increase, about $203 million less than the company had requested.
Commissioners also denied DTE's request to assess a charge for customers who have installed renewable energy projects.
The rate increase, nearly 9 percent for residents, and roughly 4 percent for businesses is effective May 9.
DTE says the increase will pay for new and updated equipment and technology.
The utility has customers across southeast Michigan, including Lapeer and the Thumb counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.