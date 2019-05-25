Saturday's storms closed several roads in Mid-Michigan due to flooding over the weekend, but some are starting to reopen.
Lapeer County County Central Dispatch said most roads have been reopened and the ones that remain closed are open to emergency vehicles.
Hollenbeck Road, between Washburn Road and North Lake Road, is closed for three weeks or more.
The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office posted a list of road closures on its Facebook page:
- Birch Run, between Belsay and Vassar
- Pinkerton, between Buell and Vassar
- Ormes, between Bray and Lewis as well as Lewis and Reese
- Vassar, between City Limits and Waterman
- North Lake, between Swaffer and Brown
- Phelps Lake, between Lobdell and Schott
- Blackmore, between 24 and Conrad
- OBrien, between Oak and Caine
- Snover, between Hurds Corner and Pattison
- Hess, between Waltan and Saginaw
- Plain, between Chantiny and Shay Lake
- Washburn, between Obrien and Blackmore
- Swaffer, between Fostoria and Willits
- Irish, between Millington and Barnes
- Caine, between Hanes and Brown
- Cat Lake, between Vogt and Snover
- Sheridan, between Birch Run and Arbela
If drivers do see water over a roadway, they are urged to find an alternative route.
