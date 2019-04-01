Michigan schools will soon receive grant money awarded by the state for security enhancements.
Grants totaling $25 million will be awarded to 135 Michigan public school districts, 66 non-public schools, 20 public charter schools, and nine intermediate school districts.
According to Michigan State Police, the funding is from the 2019 Competitive School Safety Grant Program and will be used to improve safety and security of students, staff, and school buildings through the purchase of technology and equipment.
“I’m quite impressed the state’s doing this,” Tom Mynsberge, Critical Incident Manager said.
Local districts like Hemlock and Merill will receive more than $100,000 each, and Grand Blanc Community Schools should receive more than $240,000 for security upgrades.
“I think it’s really a great thing, especially for schools that may not have the resources to get it up to the state it needs to be,” Mynsberge said. “I work with 50 or 60 school districts and I think well over half of them have got the funds.”
Mynsberge works with schools in Saginaw, Arenac, Shiawassee, and Lapeer. He said that these funds could be lifesavers, saying that most of the schools he works with are using the money to secure access points in the building and create check-in points for visitors.
“Which is kind of an expensive system to set up because they have to get in and rearrange their office to the front. It just allows them to get a whole lot more done, more quickly with the limited dollars they have,” Mynsberge said.
