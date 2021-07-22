Schools across the state are all asking the same question as they prepare to welcome students back this fall: will kids have to mask up?
Mount Pleasant Public Schools has its answer.
In a board of education meeting earlier this week, the district voted to require students 12 and younger to mask up this year.
"I think it's responsible given what we know about Covid right now," Marceil Davis said.
Davis is a parent that supports the mask policy Mount Pleasant Public Schools will have this academic year.
For students ages 12 and up, it will be up to their parent or guardian to decide whether or not they need to wear a mask. But for students under the age of 12, they need to mask up.
"If it's a mask, fine. You know if that's going to help then we'll try," Davis said.
Fellow parent Ishraq Shabib agrees with Davis. Especially for students not old enough to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
"I think the school should enforce all the kids to wear masks all the time because they're not vaccinated," Shabib said.
Shabib admits, getting his kids to wear a mask can be a challenge sometimes.
"It's not comfortable all the time but it's for their own safety. It's good for them," Shabib said.
The school district is strongly recommending mask wearing for all students and staff members who aren't vaccinated.
Teresa Egan is a parent who is against masks for students in schools.
"I that it should be up to the parents whether they wait their student to have masks. At this point like things are a little bit more under control," Egan said.
Egan thinks masks will hurt a young child's development.
"I don't think it's very healthy for them to have to be wearing masks for such a long time," Egan said.
Davis said his heart goes out to the school administrators.
"I'd just hate to be like in their position to make those decisions. It's hard decisions to make," Davis said.
