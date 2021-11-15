School mask mandates are starting to disappear across the country including in mid-Michigan where the Genesee County Board of Commissioners will lift the mask mandate for most students next month.
Davison mother Alicia Hensley’s kids jumped for joy after hearing the news of Genesee County is relaxing its school mask mandate.
"They were jumping up and laughing and they were like, 'yes! We're so excited,'" Hensley said.
The Genesee County Medical Health Officer, Pamela Hackert, hopes students in the district turn to another form of protection.
"This is something that we now have the best means to protect children is vaccines," Hackert said.
Starting Dec. 22, students ages five and older have the option to remove the mask, though the health department strongly recommends districts make masking a requirement.
"I consider this a win," Hensley said.
Hensley started a Facebook group called “Unmask Our Kids.” It gained the support of thousands, and she's been pushing for a move like this for months.
"Every meeting that we can attend, trying to advocate for parent rights. Not necessarily to completely unmask, but for our parent rights. To make that choice for our kids," Hensley said.
One mother in the Atherton district is glad to have that choice now.
Jennifer Granquist said her son has an Attention Deficit Disorder and the mask makes learning difficult.
"I don't have anything against masks. Period," Granquist said. "It's just hard for him to wear it for long periods of time. For school I think he would do better if he didn't have the distraction of the mask."
The mandate remains in effect for students under the age of five and on school buses.
